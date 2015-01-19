Homeless woman who helped injured pro golfer contradicts some of his story

The homeless woman who went to the aid of Australian pro golfer Robert Allenby after he said he was kidnapped, beaten and robbed in Honolulu contradicts two major pieces of his story."He was already all bleeding and he was groggy and he wasn't really walking and he was disorientated a little bit," said Charade Keane, 42, who is homeless and lives at Ala Moana Beach Park. She said she found Australian golfer Robert Allenby sitting in a planter area at the corner of Piikoi Street and Kapiolani Boulevard just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning.That's kitty corner from the Amuse Wine Bar where Allenby claimed he was kidnapped, contradicting what he told reporters when he claimed he was dumped six miles away in a park."I think there's a lot of shock in there too. Just the thought of being hit, thrown in a trunk, dumped 6 1/2 miles away from where I was in the middle of nowhere with nothing, nothing, not a cent on me," Allenby said in an interview with the Golf Channel Saturday.Allenby also told Australian reporters that Keane told him she saw some men throw him out of a car, but Keane denies seeing that."I can't say somebody did something I didn't see them do," Keane told Hawaii News Now. "I can't even tell you how he got hurt. I just know that he was bleeding everywhere."Law enforcement sources said Allenby's injuries do not appear to be consistent with an assault, but instead look more like scrapes that he could have suffered in a fall.Sources said Honolulu police have obtained surveillance video of a man using Allenby's credit card to buy alcohol.Keane said two homeless men were arguing with Allenby when she came upon them."He was saying that they knew something about what happened to him and they were saying that just saw him fall and hit a rock and it was kind of weird because I didn't know what happened," Keane said.She said she took him down the street in front of the Original Pancake House restaurant on Kapiolani Boulevard and he asked her to negotiate with the two homeless men, who he thought were the robbers."He asked me to tell them that he would give them $500 to get his wallet and his phone back, because it turned out he had one credit card left and he wasn't sure why and that's when we thought maybe they wanted more money,” Keane said. “And when I asked them, they said they didn't have the things, but still wanted him to give them the money, so I told Mr. Allenby that and that's when I was kind of worried, but that's when the other boy came up."She's referring to a military man, an EMT who showed up and called a cab for Allenby and paid for his cab ride back to the Kahala Hotel where he was staying.Keane said she has lived on the streets for years and doesn't hesitate to help others."I always try to help people if they need help. My boyfriend gets mad at me for that. He says I get myself into a lot of trouble because of it. But I can't just walk by and not help somebody," Keane said.As Allenby was getting ready to get in the car, she said he asked for her cell phone number so he could contact her later to thank her, but she told him she didn't have a phone because she was homeless."He wanted to give me something for helping him, but I wasn't doing it for that reason,” Keane said. “I mean, we help people all the time, even if they're not famous or they have money. It wasn't about that, it was just to help somebody."Allenby said he didn't want to call police at the scene because he didn't feel safe there and wanted to wait to call authorities until he was back at his hotel.Tracy Frost, who lives near Amuse Wine Bar, was walking her dog Monday afternoon and expressed concerned about the crime."I'm out walking him at all hours of the night and it just makes you feel real uneasy," Frost said.It's unclear exactly what happened to Allenby during the two to three hours he claimed he was kidnapped, between roughly 10:45 p.m. Friday and 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning. Allenby said he may have been drugged by someone and robbed of his wallet, cell phone, cash and credit cards.

