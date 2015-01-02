Waianae Elementary, 7 homes affected by water main break

Board of Water Supply responds to 8-inch water main break on McArthur Street in Waianae.

McArthur Street, between Imipono and Mill Streets, is closed Friday while Board of Water Supply crews make repairs to a water main break.

According to BWS, the 8-inch water main break, reported at approximately 4:25 a.m., affected Waianae Elementary School and seven nearby homes. Although school is not in session, BWS did notify the state Department of Education.

A water wagon is available near the location of the break to provide affected customers with an alternate water source.

Work is expected to continue throughout the day, BWS said, so McArthur Street will remain closed until repairs are complete.

