Ige adjusts to jogging with security as governor

Gov. David Ige's jogging habit has already gotten him admonished at one iconic landmark and his security detail is adjusting to following him on the road.

Ige likes to jog about five miles and finding a safe path for him to do that in urban Honolulu close to the State Capitol isn't easy.

"That's a big challenge for the security guys. So we are trying to look at finding a place that is more contained that I can be outdoors," Ige said.

Going on his jog was so much easier before Ige was governor. That's when he would run along the picturesque jogging path at Pearl Harbor.

"I had a five-mile route that I would run from Pearl City to Aiea and back and that's difficult to secure," Ige said.

The Pearl City path, which was close to his home, is now far from the governor's residence just a block away from the Capitol.

So not long after he took office earlier this month, Ige and his security detail showed up at Punchbowl National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific for a jog.

He was outside of his vehicle stretching and preparing for his run when cemetery personnel gave him the bad news.

"The people at Punchbowl came over and said 'Oh, jogging's not allowed here.' So I said, 'Ok, fine,' and we went to find someplace else," Ige said.

Previous Gov. Neil Abercrombie lifted weights at the Nuuanu YMCA, where the gym is an enclosed space that's relatively easy to secure, since it's only accessible to members.

Former Gov. Linda Lingle also worked out at the Nuuanu YMCA, doing early morning laps at the Y's swimming pool that was closed off to members only.

But when Ige jogs, his vehicle and several security personnel stay nearby. They've developed new jogging routes that they have asked Hawaii News Now not to publicize for security reasons.

"I try and get in the runs early in the morning, because that works for my schedule better. And so there are not that many people at that time," Ige said.

He said he enjoys running through the city for an unvarnished view of what's happening on the streets.

"That kind of reminds us what it's like to live in Hawaii," Ige said.