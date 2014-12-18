3 local restaurants voted best in nation for 2014 - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

3 local restaurants voted best in nation for 2014

By Melanie Yamaguchi, Senior Digital Producer
La Mer at Halekulani La Mer at Halekulani
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three Hawaii eateries have been voted as some of the best in the nation, according to OpenTable's newest list of top 100 restaurants.

Mama's Fish House in Paia – a converted beach house that serves up an assortment of Hawaiian food – once again made OpenTable's rankings. Among other Hawaii restaurants named were ‘Ulu Ocean Grill and Sushi -- a seafood spot in Kaupulehu – and La Mer at Halekulani -- a French restaurant in Honolulu.

The list was compiled based on an analysis of more than five million reviews of more than 20,000 restaurants across the country.

