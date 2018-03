3 local restaurants voted best in nation for 2014

Three Hawaii eateries have been voted as some of the best in the nation, according to OpenTable's newest list of top 100 restaurants.Mama's Fish House in Paia – a converted beach house that serves up an assortment of Hawaiian food – once again made OpenTable's rankings. Among other Hawaii restaurants named were ‘Ulu Ocean Grill and Sushi -- a seafood spot in Kaupulehu – and La Mer at Halekulani -- a French restaurant in Honolulu.The list was compiled based on an analysis of more than five million reviews of more than 20,000 restaurants across the country.To see the full list, click here