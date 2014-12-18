Holiday shoppers can save money on 'Free Shipping Day'

More than 1,000 retailers are joining in on a one-day event Thursday that will help shoppers save some money this holiday season.

In “Free Shipping Day,” the participating stores will waive the shipping fees of all purchases, and some are even offering discounts on merchandise. All items are expected to be delivered by Christmas Eve.

Participating stores include Target, Sports Authority, Neiman Marcus and more.

For the full list, click here.

