AAA: Hawaii drivers enjoy lower gas prices during holiday season

Drivers in Hawaii are in for a holiday treat with gas prices continuing to drop across the state, according to AAA. The current average price of regular-grade gasoline is $3.78 a gallon, in comparison with last week's average price of $3.87. A month ago, it was $3.99.Although these figures are higher than the national average of $2.67 a gallon, falling gas prices are still reflected on the U.S. Mainland, where last week's average rate was $2.77 and last month's average was $2.94. That's a bigger drop from last year when the average price for regular-grade gas was $3.26 a gallon.Experts say the decline is because of a spike in oil production in North America, which is driving oil prices down.

“Oil prices are falling fast and helping Hawaii motorists and drivers around the nation at the retail pump and with family budgets again this week,” said Liane Sumida, general manager for AAA Hawaii, in a statement.



The highest recorded price for regular gas in Hawaii was in 2012 when it climbed to $4.62.



Across regions in the state, Wailuku has been seeing the highest average prices -- $4.06 – compared with both Honolulu and Hilo, situated at $3.67 a gallon.



