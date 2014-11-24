How much does UH pay to use Aloha Stadium?

The people who run the Aloha Stadium and the University of Hawaii Athletics department said there's a misperception that the university gets a "bad deal" from the stadium, saying the UH's stadium is actually a “great deal” for the university.

The Aloha Stadium Authority has allowed UH to use the stadium rent-free since 2007, saving the university anywhere from $350,000 to $500,000 a year.

"They're the only division one program in the state of Hawaii. This is their home,” said Scott Chan, manager of Aloha Stadium. “We live and work to have this particular client come in and have their events here."

Charlie Toguchi, who chairs the Aloha Stadium Authority, said, "We only have one football team. We don't have a pro league here, a pro team. And so the university is very important to us."

The university does pay for the stadium's basic operating expenses for each UH football game such as salaries for ticket takers, parking attendants, and security personnel as well as electricity costs. Those services cost UH anywhere from $85,000 to $100,000 per game.

"If we were owning and operating the stadium, we would be faced with paying all of it,” said Ben Jay, UH athletics director. “And so as it is right now, we're not paying rent at the stadium, and we just pay our share of the operating expenses each game."

Toguchi said, "We have to pay for our operations using our own revenues and so we just want to cover costs. Whatever else we can share with the university, we're looking into that."

The UH pays the stadium as much as $150,000 a year for 3,095 prime reserved parking stalls. UH then re-packages and sells those parking spots to UH football boosters, bringing in about $400,000 a year, for roughly a $250,000 profit.

The stadium keeps all the revenue from food and drink concessions.

Stadium officials said UH could share in money brought in from the "field naming rights contract."

Right now, Hawaiian Airlines has the contract and a new one is being negotiated that could bring in $1.5 million to the stadium. UH might receive $150,000 of that, stadium officials said.

"We're always looking at ways, really more towards what can we do to grow more revenue, and be able to share in that," Jay said.

Jay said even a slight improvement in the football's team's record -- to 6 wins and 6 losses for instance -- would boost attendance and increase ticket revenue by about $1.5 million.

