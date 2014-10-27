Reach new heights at Special Olympics Hawaii Over The Edge! Raise $1,000 and be one the thrill seekers who will have the honor of going over the edge for a good cause on Saturday, October 28. Help provide local children and adults with intellectual disabilities the chance to participate in Special Olympics sports training and competitions at no cost to them or their families.
Enjoy the spectacular views of Waikiki and Diamond Head and feel the rush as you rappel down 40 stories from the rooftop of the Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa. Sign up as a team with your co-workers and friends and help raise money for Hawaii's Special Olympic athletes.
Five Steps to go Over the Edge:
Learn more information here.
