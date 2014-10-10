Hawaii News Now to host First Congressional Debate Sunday - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Hawaii News Now to host First Congressional Debate Sunday

By Daryl Huff, Managing Editor
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Hawaii's two candidates for the First Congressional District will tangle across the table Sunday night in a debate hosted by Hawaii News Now and the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Democrat Mark Takai and Republican Charles Djou will challenge each other in an unusual round-table format without the constraints of time clocks and prepared questions.

With questions from moderator Tannya Joaquin, the arrangement will force the candidates to engage each other in lively discussion on issues important to voters on both the state and national front, such as the economy and jobs, taxes, war, civil rights and gun control.

The hour-long debate airs live on KHNL at 8 pm Sunday, and will also be available streaming live on Hawaiinewsnow.com and the Hawaii News Now mobile app.

Copyright 2014 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved. 

