Battleship Missouri Memorial ceremony commemorates end of war

A special ceremony at the Battleship Missouri Memorial Tuesday will commemorate the 69th anniversary of one of the most significant moments in history: the end of World War II.

Tuesday marks the end of the war with Imperial Japan's surrender on the decks the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay on Sept. 2, 1945. The ceremony will remember the sacrifice made by all nations during the war with special remarks by military leaders and performances by the Marine Forces Pacific Band and Joint Service Color Guard.

The free event starts at 8 a.m. and is open to the public.

The Mighty Mo is known for its astounding career spanning five decades and three wars, including World War II, the Korean War and Operation Desert Storm. The Battleship Missouri Memorial opened in Pearl Harbor in 1999.

