Ige outspent in primary 9-to-1 but has least cash of remaining candidates

Despite being outspent 9-to-1 in the Democratic primary, State Sen. David Ige beat Gov. Neil Abercrombie, but the battle left Ige with the least campaign cash of the major remaining candidates for governor.

In campaign spending reports filed Friday covering the Sat. Aug. 9 primary election, Ige reported raising $672,288, spent $577,718 getting through the primary and had just $94,569 cash on hand, with $76,770 in outstanding loans as of earlier this month.

"I still trust the people of Hawaii to not allow this campaign to be bought,” Ige told Hawaii News Now Friday. “But we are working on fundraising. We do know that it's a different ball game. We do know that it's a different ball game. That we are not running against a candidate that has poor job approval ratings."

Aiona, the Republican candidate for governor, reported raising $627,652 in the primary election, spent another $429,499 and had $198,153 cash remaining as of Aug. 9.

"I'm really happy with where we're at right now,” Aiona said. “Can it be more? Absolutely. Are we trying to get more? Yes we are."

The $627,652 Aiona raised so far this year is just 22 percent of the amount of campaign funds he raised through his last primary race in 2010, when he had raked in $2.8 million in his last race for governor.

But four years ago, Aiona was the sitting lieutenant governor and had started raising money two years earlier, instead of three or four months ago.

"In 2010, I started a lot earlier than I did this time," Aiona said.

Independent candidate for governor Mufi Hannemann has raised the least of the major candidates: $223,671 and spent just $48,858 in an uncontested primary. Hannemann reported $174,812 cash remaining as of early August, with $82,703 in outstanding loans.

"We have name recognition, we'll be able to raise what we need to raise to get our message across – it’s a very short season now," Hannemann said.

Hannemann raised just six percent of the money this year compared to the primary in 2010, when as sitting Honolulu mayor he brought in $3.5 million for his previous governor's race.

Abercrombie, who lost the primary race to Ige by 35 percentage points, spent nine times as much money as Ige, $5.2 million.

That means Abercrombie spent $70.67 for each vote that he received in the primary, compared to Ige who spent just $3.67 for each vote.

Ige won the race with 157,050 votes, compared to Abercrombie’s 73,507.

Abercrombie’s campaign spending report said as of Aug. 9, he had $67,582 cash on hand, but reported $159,208 in debts, resulting in a $91,626 deficit.