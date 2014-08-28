Supreme Court rejects challenges to primary election results

The state Supreme Court has now rejected all three challenges to the results of the primary election.

It ruled that nine Pahoa area voters did not have a legal standing to challenge the results...that process is only available to candidates and others directly affected by the outcome. The court also rejected an challenge from Maui Mayor Candidate Nelson Waikiki who made unsubstantiated charges of corruption over the temporary misplacement of a ballot card.

The court ruled that challenge had no merit. Earlier today the court dismissed a lawsuit demanding Pahoa voters get another chance to vote. The ACLU, which brought that case, has yet to say whether it will take the case to federal court.

