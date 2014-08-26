Aloha Festivals - Aloha Week

Experience Hawaii's rich cultural history and traditions during the 2017 Aloha Festivals in September. This year, Aloha Festivals celebrates the love for Hawaii's children and future with "He Lei Aloha Ke Keiki – Children Are Our Garland of Love."

Aloha Festivals is the largest Hawaiian cultural celebration in the United States. In 1946, Aloha Festivals began as "Aloha Week," a cultural celebration of Hawaii's music, dance, and history intended to perpetuate the Islands' unique traditions. Its mission is "to foster the Aloha Spirit through the perpetuation of the Hawaiian culture and the celebration of the diverse customs and traditions of Hawaii."

Aloha Festivals has become a statewide celebration of Hawaiian culture with major events on the island of Oahu. Thousands of volunteers work together each year to stage the events, which are attended by over 100,000 people.

For a list of events, go to www.alohafestivals.com.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.