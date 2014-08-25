Looking for the next set of HI Achievers to be featured on Hawaii News Now

This year we started a program called, "HI Achievers" featuring high school students across Hawaii who are not only excelling in school, but they are also making a difference in the community. We are looking for more students to feature on Hawaii News Now for this new school year.

Our most recent group of "HI Achievers" show-cased a wide array of talents while being on the honor roll. From a top athlete who also plays the french horn in the school orchestra; to a student paying it forward to the Hawaii Food Bank while starting her own non-profit helping the hungry; to a sophomore who has been volunteering at the Hawaiian Humane Society since she was only 10 years old; and she still goes every Sunday; to a Kamehameha grad who will be attending Harvard and hopes to return home someday to restore our ancient fish ponds.

We are honored to hear from teens who are leaving an imprint on the Aloha State and to share their inspirational stories that are truly an example to everyone.

"When I first started out a lot of people told me I was too young to make a difference especially, coming form the background that I come from," said HI Achiever Brittany Amano who started her own non-profit before she was a teenager.

"In order to change the world and change the community, you got to start off with one person," said HI Achiever Blayne Won of St. Francis who helps at a preschool. "So what I try to do is I try to make an impact on individual people's lives."

"My mom calls me the yes girl, because I say yes to just about every volunteer opportunity there is," said HI Achiever Kaitlin Demello of Mid-Pacific Institute who volunteers at the zoo. "I love volunteering and helping others."

Hawaii News Now continues to partner with Hawaii USA, so star students are recognized for their priceless efforts. "HI Achievers" receive LEAP financial training and a cash prize from Hawaii USA, as well as, being featured on Sunrise.

We want to encourage the younger generation to keep doing what we consider being "one of the good things about Hawaii." With a new school year here, we need your help! If you know an awesome student make sure to nominate him or her at www.hawaiinewsnow.com/hiachievers. The exceptional student you may know, may be our next "HI Achiever."

