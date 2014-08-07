Oahu garbage pickup canceled Friday; zoo, golf courses closed

The city of Honolulu will not pick up garbage Friday and will close all city offices and facilities normally open to the public because of Hurricane Iselle.

The city’s golf courses, the Honolulu Zoo, City Hall, Kapolei Hale, satellite city halls and driver’s license offices will be closed Friday, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced at a midday news conference Thursday.

Anyone with regular Friday trash pickup will not get garbage hauled away because of the storm.

All city solid waste facilities, including the Waimanalo Gulch landfill, transfer stations and trash drop-off convenience centers will also be closed Friday.

City officials are asking people not to leave their trash or bulky items such as couches, old TVs and the like at the curb tomorrow.

"We are asking those that have scheduled pickup tomorrow to remove it from the sidewalk especially the bulky, because those can be projectiles with the high winds,” said Lori Kahikina, the city’s environmental services director. “Secure it onto your site."

Oahu residents will have to wait until their next scheduled trash pickup or they can take their waste to one of Oahu's six convenience centers when they re-open.

Garbage collection may resume -- weather permitting -- on Saturday and the city will announce its plans about that Friday.

Most of the city's 8,500-hundred employees -- except for first responders and emergency personnel -- are being told to stay home Friday.

Caldwell said Oahu should start feeling the effects of the storm with rain and surf around 6 a.m. Friday and the highest winds will hit the island between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Caldwell said Oahu residents should stay off the roads starting Thursday morning.

"People should not be driving around tomorrow. During the height of the storm, everyone should be in their homes taking care of each other, not on the streets. Please use real caution here and common sense," Caldwell said.

The city activated its emergency operating center to coordinate its response to the storm at 8 a.m. Thursday.

