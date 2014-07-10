Resignations lead to canceled state meetings

HONOLULU (AP) - At least three meetings of state boards or commissions have been canceled for lack of quorums as members resign because of Hawaii's new public disclosure law.

The Honolulu-Star-Advertiser reports 18 commission members have resigned.

The resignations meant the state Land Use Commission did not have enough members to meet Wednesday.

A University of Hawaii Board of Regents Committee on Community Colleges meeting scheduled for Thursday was canceled due to lack of quorum.

A meeting Thursday of the Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corp. also was canceled.

The disclosure law took effect Tuesday.

Four regents have resigned, as have five members of the nine-person Land Use Commission.

The disclosure bill passed the Hawaii Legislature unanimously.

