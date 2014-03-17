Hawaii Senate approves Michael Wilson's nomination to Supreme Court

The State Senate voted overwhelmingly in favor of confirming Circuit Judge Michael Wilson to the state Supreme Court Monday.

Maui State Sen. Roz Baker was the only of 24 senators present to vote against his nomination. Baker cited confidential information she received from people who were afraid to come forward who said Wilson created a hostile work environment and expected others to do more work for him as a judge.

Wilson, a state judge since 2000, denied questions from senators he had mistreated women who worked for or appeared before him.

