Thousands of golf balls drop for victims of abuse

More than 2,000 marked golf balls were dropped from a helicopter at the Royal Hawaiian Golf Course. In the Pacific Survivor Center's event, supporters donated $20 per ball to raise awareness and funds for survivors of human trafficking, abuse and exploitation in Hawaii. Jennifer Robbins went to the links to find out more about the cause.

For more information go to http://www.pschawaii.org/

