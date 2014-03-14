Think About It: Music In The Air

I am a proud, voting member of the Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts. I am also proud to announce that Na Hoku Hanohano Awards will once again air exclusively on KFVE and on our KFVE website on May 24, starting at 7pm. Lately, I've been getting CDs mailed to me from possible Hoku nominees. This is not unusual, as over the years this is the season, before nominations are submitted, that Hoku Awards' voters normally get inundated with music from aspiring possible award nominees to make sure we've heard what's out there.



What IS unusual these days is the number of CDs I'm receiving from the artists themselves, without a record label or distributor handling the public relations and mailing. More and more, we see local artists taking their careers into their own hands. The beauty here is that it apparently frees up more groups and individuals to get their music out there. The problem is, how do some of these newcomers or up-and-comers get heard without the help of an organized record label with vast experience and expertise? Radio airplay is somewhat restricted due to format and the niche nature of the medium, the live music scene has unfortunately dried up locally, and local distributors and labels are having a harder time making ends meet as sales of CDs have dropped precipitously and the growth of downloaded music has slowed.



Thus, local and national artists use social media, viral buzz, and hand-written notes to get their efforts out there. The results? There is some great local music being made that, sadly, you'll have to dig around for to find. But it's worth it. Make the effort. It's not so much about making stars these days as it is about perpetuating a vibrant local music scene that's a vital and essential part of our culture, whatever type of local music it may be that you find and enjoy. Move to the groove, and think about it…