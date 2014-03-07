Two women with Hawaii ties nominated to top US housing posts

Two women with Hawaii ties have been nominated to top positions at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in the nation's capital.

President Barack Obama nominated Nani Coloretti for the position of HUD's deputy secretary, where she will be second-in-command, overseeing day-to-day operations and 9,000 employees. Erika Moritsugu was nominated for the position of Assistant Secretary for Congressional and Intergovernmental Relations at HUD.



U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz called Coloretti "the right person for the job and I am confident she will do well as Deputy Secretary. I, like many in Hawaii‘i, am proud of her accomplishments and hope she is confirmed quickly."

"It's always a pleasure to see women from Hawaii being recognized for their commitment to service and their leadership qualities," said U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono. "Nani will bring a wealth of experience to this job and I look forward to working with her once confirmed."



Coloretti is the Assistant Secretary for Management at the U.S. Department of Treasury, where she has worked in various positions since 2009. She previously held various public service posts in the city of San Francisco, including budget director. She was a budget analyst for the Department of Public Safety in the State of Hawaii from 1991 to 1992. Coloretti grew up in Kapahulu and graduated from Iolani School.

"I've known Erika for many years and look forward to her confirmation," said Hirono. "She will bring unique experience to the job. From serving as the Deputy Legislative Director for Senator Akaka to working for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service to her time at the Prosecuting Attorney's office for the City and County of Honolulu, Erika brings tremendous skill and talent to all that she undertakes."



Moritsugu is the Deputy Assistant Director for Legislative Affairs at the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection. Prior to that, Moritsugu was the Deputy Legislative Director for U.S. Senator Daniel Akaka from 2010 to 2012. She is a former Honolulu deputy city prosecutor.

Both women must be confirmed to their posts by the U.S. Senate.

