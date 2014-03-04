Think About It: Renovation Reality

We have far too many major edifices in our state which are quite old, outdated, and/or in need of repair to make them the type of facilities that will better attract mainland and international acts, events, and fans. Aloha Stadium will be 40-years old next fall; Andrews Amphitheatre, the Roman Coliseum-like structure on the UH-Manoa campus, is almost 80-years old and is drastically underutilized; the Waikiki Shell is 62-years old, and the list goes on and on. Recent action to possibly allow for an understanding between UH and the city of Honolulu to allow for more events, including concerts, to be held at the Stan Sheriff Center is great, but it will mean UH will have to make arrangements for the 20-year old structure to become concert-ready, with a stage, concert lighting, and other accoutrements necessary to host major, non-sporting events.