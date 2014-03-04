Think About It: Renovation Reality

A presentation will be made on Friday about early ideas on renovating or replacing the aged Blaisdell Center. The idea to redevelop the Blaisdell block is long overdue, as the facility is surely in need of major retrofitting or replacing. Most of the buildings in the Blaisdell complex are 50-years old. What is also exciting about the upcoming presentation is that it involves both public and private sector consultants, and this might be a marriage made in heaven if a plan makes sense on all levels and moves forward.
We have far too many major edifices in our state which are quite old, outdated, and/or in need of repair to make them the type of facilities that will better attract mainland and international acts, events, and fans. Aloha Stadium will be 40-years old next fall; Andrews Amphitheatre, the Roman Coliseum-like structure on the UH-Manoa campus, is almost 80-years old and is drastically underutilized; the Waikiki Shell is 62-years old, and the list goes on and on. Recent action to possibly allow for an understanding between UH and the city of Honolulu to allow for more events, including concerts, to be held at the Stan Sheriff Center is great, but it will mean UH will have to make arrangements for the 20-year old structure to become concert-ready, with a stage, concert lighting, and other accoutrements necessary to host major, non-sporting events.
This Blaisdell activity and these initial stirrings are great, as long as things come to fruition. More talk followed by a lack of action and definitive timetables about renovation or replacing landmarks would simply remind us once again about infrastructure rumblings and pontifications that tend to lead nowhere- like the Waikiki Natatorium and the Stairway to Heaven. Perhaps with a Blaisdell retrofit and a better-utilized Stan Sheriff Center, it will really be time to rock 'n' roll in Honolulu. Think about it…