Think About It: Down With Dummies

Two completely unrelated thoughts that I will attempt to tie together as we march into March and head into the weekend…
Some dope peddlers apparently used mannequin heads to transport methamphetamine to Hawaii from California a few weeks ago. Let me make this crystal clear, though it's surely no laughing matter- some dummies used dummies to try and move their product to be bought here by dummies.
According to a recent Gallup Well-Being Index, Hawaii fell to 8th place among states when locals were interviewed about their emotional health, life evaluation, healthy behaviors, job satisfaction, etc. 8th place is not horrible, but we were #1 the previous four years, and the top seven states have one thing in common- they all average at least 19-inches of snowfall each year and most average more than twice that much of the white stuff. Talk about mind over matter… Anyway, what ailed Hawaii in its quest to stay #1 was that the work environment here ranked 42nd of all states. That's not a solid score, of course, and this year's survey indicated a drop of 13% in supervisor treatment, according to the Star-Advertiser story on this survey.
So much for the aloha spirit in the workplace these days... Have you noticed that people don't seem as nice anymore, that perhaps we've lost a bit of that lovin' feeling we are so well known for throughout this state? Service industry people with a bit edgier these days? Drivers not waving you into their lane as often? We're too smart to lose our human touch, aren't we? So let's hope we can quickly re-gather our sense of purpose and our cordial nature, and let's not end up being compared to dummies elsewhere, yeh? Think about it…