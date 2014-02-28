Think About It: Down With Dummies

According to a recent Gallup Well-Being Index, Hawaii fell to 8th place among states when locals were interviewed about their emotional health, life evaluation, healthy behaviors, job satisfaction, etc. 8th place is not horrible, but we were #1 the previous four years, and the top seven states have one thing in common- they all average at least 19-inches of snowfall each year and most average more than twice that much of the white stuff. Talk about mind over matter… Anyway, what ailed Hawaii in its quest to stay #1 was that the work environment here ranked 42nd of all states. That's not a solid score, of course, and this year's survey indicated a drop of 13% in supervisor treatment, according to the Star-Advertiser story on this survey.