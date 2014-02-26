Think About It: Stereotyping Stupidity

I won't get into the endless array of stupid, antiquated, or incorrect stereotyping that goes on, but perhaps it's time for the next generation of up and comers in Hawaii to say- enough. Let's let these silly terms that apply to large swaths of people die out with the older generations, and we'll be the first generation in Hawaii to deeply treat people as actual individuals- be they good or bad, cheap or giving, dumb or smart, windward or town, or whatever other polar opposites you sometimes hear ascribed to an individual locally. Ignorance and shallow thinking are taught over the eons, just like many other social norms that we live with here and elsewhere. Let's cancel the lesson.