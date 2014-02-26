Think About It: Trail Mixed

About 10-days ago at 2am, the fire department on the windward side got a call that a woman had sprained her ankle while traversing the closed Stairway To Heaven. Ah yes, you remember the Stairway to Heaven, yet another one of those things that just seem to sit out there in Hawaii nei with no decision rendered. It's been 12-years since the city planned to re-open the stairs, but here we are today, with a rusting and dangerous lure that keeps people coming before security shows up each day. The stairs were put there by the Navy; they were not intended to be part of a nature hike. But the amazing view and recreational use have proved to be an attraction for decades.