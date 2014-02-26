Think About It: UH Sports Reality

Did you know that all of the parking revenue generated by UH athletics goes to Auxiliary Services? But that's not their fault. Did you know that the state-run Aloha Stadium deal is not a good one for UH? But that's no one's fault. Did you know that up till now, Rainbowtique, which sells UH merchandise, functions autonomously from UH Athletics? But that's no one's fault. Did you know that it's tough to book concerts at Stan Sheriff Center because of an antiquated, grandfathered, first-right-of-refusal clause with the Blaisdell Arena? But that's no one's fault. Did you know that UH is probably the only school that pays travel subsidies, charges a lower amount in student fees than others in the Big West and Mountain West, and pays the highest travel costs of any school? Vilified for losing $2-$3 million? Hey, these athletic department guys just might be heroes for doing what they do in spite of all this!