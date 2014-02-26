Think About It: Traffic Jam Phone Blues

But what didn't catch me by surprise was seeing six to eight cars pulled over in increments of two or three at a time as we inched along, with not much visible damage. My assumption was that a bunch of minor fender benders had occurred due to distraction. People simply couldn't sit in traffic and move at 2 MPH without checking their phones, playing games, or calling someone. And the price they paid was an accident. Do you think they admitted to distraction or being preoccupied with their phones when the traffic stopped and they dinged the guy in front of them? I doubt it.