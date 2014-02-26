Think About It: Oh, Rats!

Pigs, dogs, chickens, ants, and now rats. Yes, it sounds like something out of the Bible, we just need the locusts, for the plagues are upon us as unwanted vermin roams the land. As always, the blame focuses on budget cutbacks- not enough bodies and equipment to handle the problems. And the rat problem appears to be getting worse in Waikiki, which really is not something our visitor friends come to see when they read up about our wildlife.