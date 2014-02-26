Think About It: Economic Tomorrows

So where are the next great growth opportunities for jobs in Hawaii? IS there a single one? The three aforementioned employment areas have each averaged less than 1% growth in workers over the past decade- they are mature and somewhat volatile businesses. The question becomes, is that the way it's got to be moving forward, or can we help to create demand and opportunity in other areas- perhaps in medicine or technology? Hawaii is a perfect crossroads for Eastern and Western medicine, and tech companies might find Hawaii alluring to potential employees vs. Charlotte, Seattle, and the Bay area. What about smaller industries that could see growth here like aquaculture, sports and eco-tourism, and what about alternative energy options?