Think About It: Air Care, Not!

Another study... that's what we seem to get from officialdom far too often in Hawaii when problems or issues arise that simply aren't dealt with over long periods of time. This time, it's talk about the air quality in our public schools, an annual issue. You've possibly heard me talk about this for years, and it doesn't take a rocket scientist nor an atmospheric engineer to know that students and teachers sitting through eight-hour days in classrooms with temperatures above 90-degrees is not conducive to learning, let alone living!
So now a state Senate committee has decided to have a study done to decide what to do about the issue. Well, providing air to the neediest cool air-deprived schools this year would be a good start. Let other schools in need apply, and let engineers assess the specific situations right away, and take action, either through vents, fans, or photo voltaic units on roofs. To suggest that this serious situation is just evolving would be to deny the years of effort already put into the hot air concerns by Campbell High teacher Corey Rosenlee and many others.
According to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, since 2002, just five classrooms statewide have been air conditioned. And just 12 of 255 public schools have central air conditioning. OK, we get that the budget won't allow for universal central AC, and it's certainly not necessary in a lot of schools. But please, let's not have the study drag on with a committee followed by a referendum and then a discussion and then more public input and then a bake sale and then another study. Enough hot air and long-winded do-nothingness. How about some action now? That would be cool. Think about it…