Think About It: Air Care, Not!

According to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, since 2002, just five classrooms statewide have been air conditioned. And just 12 of 255 public schools have central air conditioning. OK, we get that the budget won't allow for universal central AC, and it's certainly not necessary in a lot of schools. But please, let's not have the study drag on with a committee followed by a referendum and then a discussion and then more public input and then a bake sale and then another study. Enough hot air and long-winded do-nothingness. How about some action now? That would be cool. Think about it…