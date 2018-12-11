Hawaiian Airlines Million Miles Getaway - OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES

Contest Description. This contest is sponsored by HAWAII NEWS NOW (KGMB-TV, KHNL-TV) and HAWAIIAN AIRLINES, Inc. (collectively "Sponsors") and administered by HAWAII NEWS NOW ("Administrator"). The contest begins MONDAY, February 24th, 2014 and ends on FRIDAY, March 28th, 2014 at 11:59pm H.S.T. Entries must be received by 12:00 pm H.S.T. on the FRIDAY of each week of the contest. Contest is open to Hawaii residents who are at least 21 years of age. Contest is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these contest rules.
Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter or win. Employees and immediate family members of employees of Raycom Media, KGMB-TV, KHNL-TV, and participating companies and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this contest. Only one entry per person will be accepted per day. You may gain additional entries by "Sharing" the contest with a Facebook friend by using the contest "Share" button at the bottom of the contest page. A person will be given (3) three bonus entries for each new entry generated from a share.
How to Enter. Beginning on MONDAY, February 24th, 2014, using a computer, tablet or mobile device, log on to www.facebook.com/hawaiinewsnow and click on the "Million Miles Getaway" tab. If you have "Liked" Hawaii News Now's Facebook page you will see an entry form. Fill out the necessary information on the page including the unscrambled "Mystery Word(s) of the Day" and click on the "SUBMIT" button. If you do not see an entry form, click on the "Like" button on the top of the page. Entries must be received by 12:00 pm H.S.T., on the FRIDAY of each week of the contest in order to qualify. All entries become the property of Sponsors, and Sponsors reserve the right to use any information submitted by entrants. Entrant must be a current resident of the state of Hawaii. Entries must be filled out completely and legibly in order to qualify, and will be void if they are, in whole or in part, incomplete, illegible, damaged, irregular, counterfeit, altered, or obtained through theft or fraud. Each entry must include the correctly unscrambled "Mystery Word(s) of the Day" in order for your entry to be accepted. No mechanically reproduced, software-generated or other automated multiple entries are permitted. Sponsors are not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsors, telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction. The authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An "authorized account holder" shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with a winning entry. Entrants agree not to upload, post or transmit any materials which contain any computer viruses, Easter eggs, worms, Trojan Horses or other harmful component or programming routines that are intended to damage, detrimentally interfere with, surreptitiously intercept or expropriate any system, data or personal information. Any attempt to deliberately damage any web site or undermine the operation of the contest is a violation of criminal and civil laws, and Sponsors reserve the right to seek damages from any person who makes such attempt(s). Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted by an individual or the authorized account holder of an e-mail address shall be determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion, and Sponsors reserve the right to disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the contest.
Prize(s). Each week one winner will be awarded 80,000 HawaiianMiles. In the last week of the contest, 4 entrants will appear at a LIVE event for the drawing of the grand prize, one million HawaiianMiles. Runner-ups for the grand prize will receive MasterCard gift cards valued at $100 (4th place), $250 (3rd place), and $500 (2nd place). Winners must be present at the event to win. Approximate retail value of the four weekly prizes is $1,600 each and the Grand Prize is $20,000. To claim prizes, winners must be members of the HawaiianMiles program. Becoming a member is free, quick and easy by visiting https://apps.hawaiianairlines.com/myhawaiianmiles/login.aspx and you may cancel your account at any time. The HawaiianMiles prizes will be awarded via a HawaiianMiles Award Certificate. All HawaiianMiles Award Terms and Conditions apply. Additional miles may be required if the award level is not available for the desired flights. By accepting the complimentary HawaiianMiles award, the recipient will become solely responsible for payment of all applicable federal, state, and local taxes attached to the value of the award. An IRS Form 1099 showing the fair market value of the prize may be issued by Administrator to the federal government for tax reporting purposes. All HawaiianMiles Program terms and conditions will apply to the Grand Prize award and weekly prizes, including without limitation expiration of accumulated HawaiianMiles.
Odds of Selection. The odds of being selected depend on the number of entries received.
Conditions of Acceptance of Prize. Failure to accept prize will forfeit contest prize(s) and an alternate participant will be selected. Winners will be notified by phone and will be required to present their Driver's license or other appropriate picture identification to claim their prize at the HAWAII NEWS NOW corporate office. Winners will be solely responsible for any and all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees incurred by participating in the contest, including, but not limited to, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature KGMB-TV and KHNL-TV will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) to the Internal Revenue Service. Winners will receive a Form 1099 from KGMB-TV and KHNL-TV if KGMB-TV and KHNL-TV reports any winnings to the Internal Revenue Service. Prize may not be exchanged for cash or any other consideration. Each winner agrees to the unlimited use of his or her name and likeness in publicity without any additional compensation, except where prohibited by law. By entering this contest, each winner acknowledges that KGMB-TV, KHNL-TV and all other sponsors and venues, have the right to publicize and broadcast each winner's name, voice, and likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto.
Limitation on Liability. By entering this contest, each entrant forever discharges and releases Administrator, Sponsors (including Hawaiian Airlines), their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the contest, including, without limitation, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, or personal injury resulting from or in connection with participating in the contest or from or in connection with use or receipt of the prize(s), however caused.
Administrator's and Sponsor's' Reservation of Rights. These official rules are subject to modification by the Administrator. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by the Administrator are final and binding. The Administrator reserves the right, in their sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of the Administrator's or any of the Sponsor's web sites, or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules. The Administrator further reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this contest if, for any reason, the contest is not capable of completion as planned, including due to infection by computer virus, technical corruption, force majeure, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the contest.
List of Winners. For a list of winners, go to http://fb.com/hawaiinewsnow and click on the contest's tab after FRIDAY, March 28th, 2014.
The Hawaiian Airlines® World Elite MasterCard® is issued by Barclays Bank Delaware (Barclaycard) pursuant to a license by MasterCard International Incorporated. MasterCard and World Elite MasterCard are registered trademarks of MasterCard International Incorporated. Neither Barclaycard nor MasterCard are sponsors or administrators of the Million Miles Getaway contest.