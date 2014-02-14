Saying "I Do" Again on Valentine's Day at Ko Olina

It's the day of love and for some to celebrate it's all about saying those two little words: "I do"... again.

About 80 couples gathered at the beach with their toes in the sand and they exchanged words and they exchanged leis as a symbol of their renewed love.

Some of the couples have been married for a few years, and others have been together for decades.

"Only 49 years!" exclaimed Donald McGillicuddy while raising his eyebrows at his wife. "Just seemed like yesterday."

And even so, these love birds couldn't wait to renew their vows on this Valentine's Day while reminiscing of when they first met.

"Her mother thought it would be a good idea to give me a try, so I took her out to a Red Sox game. I had just got back from Marine Corp training, and from there; here we are," said McGillicuddy.

And today, the aloha spirit helped re-ignite sparks of true love After couples said their vows, they slow danced on the sand to Hawaiian love songs while thoughts of their journey together came to mind.

"Just get closer and feel that love that you felt originally," said Gerry Ann McGillicuddy while looking in her husband's eyes.

This is the second annual Valentine's Day beach-front gathering at Ko Olina; and so far, it is Hawaii's largest vow renewal ceremony that takes place at the beach.

"We saw a lot of return, repeat couples come out (from last year) and they are making it a tradition," said Brian Soma of JW Marriott Ihilani - Ko Olina. "We would like to keep this as a very romantic tradition out here in Ko Olina."

And no doubt, the backdrop of paradise is as romantic as it gets.

To get connected with Jennifer Robbins ( www.facebook.com/jenniferrobbinshnn )