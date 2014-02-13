MEET! DORAEMON: Newest Exhibit at Bishop Museum - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

MEET! DORAEMON: Newest Exhibit at Bishop Museum

MEET! DORAEMON is the newest exhibit at Bishop Museum starting this weekend until April 20. The cat robot "Doraemon" just took the top spot as the coolest Japan character. Bishop Museum is hosting the US premiere of the dynamic and exciting exhibit, "Meet! Doraemon." Sunrise reporter/meteorologist Jennifer Robbins introduces us to this time traveling cat at Bishop Museum with a preview.

