High winds cause roof damage, traffic problems on Waianae Coast

Heavy winds struck the Waianae Coast Wednesday afternoon, damaging roofs, toppling trees and causing other damage

Several of the buildings at the Garden Groves condos at 87-1550 Farrington Highway suffered serious roof tile damage that residents said started around 12:30 p.m.

"One of my neighbors was saying that the tile was coming off. So I went to the sidewalk and Iooked up there, all that tile was blowing off. And then I went and checked some of the others and I see they was coming apart," said Wanda Nunes, a Garden Groves apartment owner who called her resident manager to report the problem.

"The wind's just been really acting up," Nunes said. "I've never seen it this windy before over here."

The condo hired a contractor to make emergency repairs and three workmen arrived at mid afternoon. They tethered themselves to ropes as they fought dangerous high winds to fix the rooftop problem.

Hawaii News Now found roof damage on at least a half dozen homes in the Hakimo Road area of Waianae, one house after another where tiles were being torn away by the high winds, sending debris scattering throughout neighborhoods.

The wind also appears to have loosened a stoplight at the Farrington Highway and Hakimo Road intersection. The stoplight dangled dangerously as two police officers diverted one lane of Kaena-bound traffic until a road crew arrived to remove it around 2:35 p.m.

At least two intersections along Farrington Highway had stoplights out around 1:30 p.m.

The winds brought down a keawe tree at Pokai Bay just after 1 p.m. Elsewhere, large keawe tree limbs were torn across Farrington Highway, creating a traffic hazard.

