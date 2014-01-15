HI Achievers: Isabelle Aki

Isabelle Aki MILILANI, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) -
Isabelle Aki is a junior at Hanalani Schools in Mililani where she is a 4.0 GPA student. Teachers say she is a maestro with her talented ear for music and her big heart when it comes to volunteering with kids. Not only is she a talented pianist, a key player on the Royal's basketball team, but she puts others first volunteering at her church.
She will set out to go on her first big international Missions trip to the Philippines to start a Kids Rock program for keiki in need. She says her faith drives her to help others.
Jennifer Robbins shares her story from Mililani.
