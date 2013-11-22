This holiday season, you can make a difference for someone in need. Join Hawaii News Now, the Salvation Army and Central Pacific Bank and donate to the Angel Tree Program.
It's simple! Look for Angel Trees at area malls or your nearest Central Pacific Bank branch. Each angel tag on the tree represents a very deserving child or senior citizen. Pick an angel tag, buy a gift, and make that person's holiday wish come true!
You can also drop off new, unwrapped gifts or monetary donations for the Angel Tree program at any Central Pacific Bank Branch. Click here for a list of Central Pacific Bank branch locations.
This year, make the Salvation Army Angel Tree a part of your holiday tradition and help brighten someone's holiday! From our ‘ohana to yours, mahalo!
