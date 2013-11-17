Jack Johnson celebrates America Recycles Day with keiki on the North Shore

To celebrate America Recycles Day it is all about the three R's: reduce, reuse, recycle.

Ten years ago, singer & songwriter Jack Johnson debuted his popular "Reduce, Reuse, Recycle" song at the Sunset Beach Elementary School cafeteria. This weekend, Johnson's Kokua Hawaii Foundation helped transform the school parking lot into a "one stop shop" for applying the 3 R's.

"We do two Aloha Aina Recycle Drives," said Jack Johnson. "Twice a month, they are a fundraiser for the schools along with cutting down the wastes that is going in our landfills."

From regular cans to plastics, to big appliances, to E-waste of old electronics, Johnson's foundation collected items side by side with students, parents, and teachers who are striving to be good stewards.

"We have gotten a rid of a lot of E- waste," said Laura Cummings, a science and math teacher at Sunset Beach Elementary School. "Hopefully we can replace some of that technology to benefit the school."

"The sewers come down and they go into the ocean and the plastic is not biodegradable," said Emma O'leary, a student.

Johnson wants to remind keiki that when you throw something away, it doesn't go away permanently when items are left in a landfill, and something as small as a plastic bottle will take hundreds of years to break down.

"As adults, we can plant these little seeds in them as they grow older their creative minds come up with all of the solutions," said Johnson.

Sunset Beach Elementary School is one of 52 K-12 schools on the island that take part in the Kokua Hawaii Foundation 3 R's program.

The Kokua Hawaii Foundation is a non-profit organization founded in 2003 by Johnson and his wife Kim. This weekend's celebration of America Recycle Day was a great reminder to be good stewards and as the Johnson's song says..."reduce, reuse, recycle."

To learn more about the non-profit click on the link: http://kokuahawaiifoundation.org/

