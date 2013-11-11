LIST: Events planned statewide to honor Veterans Day

Veterans Day falls on Saturday this year, but government offices are marking the day on Friday.

LIST: Here's what open, closed on Veterans Day holiday

Across the state this year, a host of Veterans Day events are planned to honor military veterans.

Here's a look at how veterans are being honored:

Friday

Sunset on the Beach

"Hawaii Five-0" is celebrating its annual Sunset on the Beach red carpet event, but this year's event is timed to honor veterans.

The event kicks off at 7 p.m. and includes the screening of an episode followed by special entertainment.

Veterans and active duty members of the military have been invited to attend.

Saturday

National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific

The Veterans Day ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. and will feature a keynote address by Adm. Harry Harris, commander of U.S. Pacific Command.

The ceremony annually honors veterans, along with active duty and reserve service members and their families.

The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to arrive by 8:30 a.m. as parking is limited.

Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery

The Veterans Day program at the Hawaii State Veterans Ceremony in Kaneohe will begin at 12:45 p.m.

Office of Veterans’ Services Director Ronald P. Han Jr., will serve as the master of ceremonies, and Gov. David Ige will offer the keynote address.

Civilian attendees are asked to wear aloha attire, while military attendees are asked to dress in Class B or equivalent attire.

Wahiawa Veterans Day Parade

The 71st annual Lions Club Veterans Day Parade kicked off at Kaala Elementary at 10 a.m.

The parade proceeds up California Avenue to North Cane Street. This year’s theme is “Value Our Veterans.”

Among those marching in the parade: Leilehua High School ROTC, Mayor Kirk Caldwell, and the Royal Hawaiian Band.

After the parade, there will be a ceremony at the Wahiawa Town Center. The event is free and open to the public.

Veterans Day Sunset Ceremony at the Battleship Missouri

This year's sunset ceremony begins at 4:30 p.m., and includes a keynote address by Col. Kara Gormont, commander of the 15th Medical Group at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

Attendees should wear "crisp aloha attire, summer whites or service equivalent." The event is free and open to the public.

All weekend

National Parks

To honor veterans, the National Park Service is waiving entrance fees on Saturday and Sunday.

There are nine national parks in Hawaii, including Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Special deals for veterans

A host of restaurants are offering veterans deals on lunch and dinner meals.

Participating eateries include California Pizza Kitchen, Chili's, and IHOP.

Call ahead or check the restaurant's website for any requirements or restrictions.

