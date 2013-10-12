Aloun Farms Spooktacular Costume Contest - Official Contest Rules

ALOUN FARMS SPOOKTACULAR COSTUME CONTEST - OFFICIAL PROMOTION RULES
Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by ALOUN FARMS, KHNL-TV. The promotion begins October 11, 2013 and ends on October 20, 2013 at 11:59pm. Entries must be received by 11:59pm on Sunday, October 20, 2013. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter or win. Employees and immediate family members of employees of Aloun Farms, Raycom Media, KGMB-TV, KHNL-TV, and participating companies and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion. You may submit more than one entry (photo).
How to Enter. Beginning on October 11, 2013, take a photo of your Halloween costume (past or present) and share the photo on Instagram using the hashtag #HNNHALLOWEEN. By using the hashtag #HNNHALLOWEEN you will be automatically entered into the contest. Instagram accounts that are set to 'PRIVATE' will NOT be able to participate as their photos will not be available for review. You may confirm that your photo has been entered by visiting Hawaii News Now's Facebook page and clicking on the Spooktacular Contest Tab to see the gallery. You may also click here to view the entire gallery. Entries must be received by 11:59 pm, October 20, 2013 in order to qualify. All entries become the property of Sponsors, and Sponsors reserve the right to use any information submitted by entrants.
Entries must include the hashtag '#HNNHALLOWEEN' in order to qualify, and will be void if they are, in whole or in part, incomplete, illegible, damaged, irregular, counterfeit, altered, or obtained through theft or fraud. No mechanically reproduced, software-generated or other automated multiple entries are permitted. Sponsors are not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsors, telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction. For online entries, the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An "authorized account holder" shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with a winning entry.
Entrants agree not to upload, post or transmit any materials which contain any computer viruses, Easter eggs, worms, Trojan Horses or other harmful component or programming routines that are intended to damage, detrimentally interfere with, surreptitiously intercept or expropriate any system, data or personal information. Any attempt to deliberately damage any web site or undermine the operation of the promotion is a violation of criminal and civil laws, and Sponsors reserve the right to seek damages from any person who makes such attempt(s).
Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted by an individual or the authorized account holder of an e-mail address shall be determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion, and Sponsors reserve the right to disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the promotion.
Prize(s). Winner will receive a box of fresh produce from Fresh Aloha Direct and tickets to Aloun Farms Pumpkin Patch.
How the Prizes are Awarded. Winning photo(s) will be tagged on Instagram and winner will be contacted by someone from Hawaii News Now with their name/photo being announced on Hawaii News Now's Facebook page and possibly on Hawaii News Now Sunrise.
Odds of Winning. The odds of winning depend on the number of entries received.
Conditions of Acceptance of Prize. Driver's license or other appropriate picture identification is required to claim a prize.
Winners will be solely responsible for any and all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees incurred by participating in the promotion, including, but not limited to, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature KGMB-TV and KHNL-TV will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winners will receive a Form 1099 from KGMB-TV and KHNL-TV if KGMB-TV and KHNL-TV reports any winnings to the Internal Revenue Service. Prize may not be exchanged for cash or any other consideration.
Each winner agrees to the use of his or her name and likeness in publicity without any additional compensation, except where prohibited by law. By entering this promotion, each winner acknowledges that KGMB-TV, KHNL-TV and all other sponsors and venues, have the right to publicize and broadcast each winner's name, voice, and likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto.
Limitation on Liability. By entering this promotion, each entrant forever discharges and releases Sponsors, their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, or personal injury resulting from or in connection with participating in the promotion or from or in connection with use or receipt of the prize(s), however caused.
Sponsor's Reservation of Rights. These official rules are subject to modification by KGMB-TV and KHNL-TV. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by KGMB-TV and KHNL-TV are final and binding. Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of Sponsor's web site, or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules. Sponsors further reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of completion as planned, including due to infection by computer virus, technical corruption, force majeure, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the promotion.
List of Winners. List of winners will be available after October 23, 2013, on the Spooktacular Contest tab on Hawaii News Now’s Facebook page.