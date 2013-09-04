Fired Sacred Hearts teacher will be released to await sexual assault trial

The former Sacred Hearts Academy teacher charged with sexually assaulting one of his students will be released from jail without having to pay bail.

That's over the objections of prosecutors who wanted him locked up or forced to post $200,000 bail in cash.

William Plourde's lawyer said his client is being targeted for unfairly harsh punishment by prosecutors before he's been found guilty of anything because he was a teacher at a catholic girls' school who's accused of having a relationship with one of his students.

Circuit Judge Glenn Kim Wednesday said Plourde, 53, can be released without bail but not without conditions.

He will have electronic monitoring and must obey a curfew and stay home from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Plourde also has to stay away from Sacred Hearts Academy, the school that fired him after a 15-year-old student told police her former homeroom teacher sexually molested her in his car in Mililani.

"On all of three of the key things: flight risk, danger to the community and appearance in court, the intake service center concluded that Mr. Plourde was not at risk of any violation," said Myles Breiner, Plourde's defense attorney." Just the opposite, that he appears to be a stable individual who will attend to the court and follow all the orders and conditions set forth."

"He's been here 30 years. So the majority of his life he has lived in Hawaii and he has worked full time. He's never had a traffic ticket, a parking ticket. Nothing," Breiner added.

"He voluntarily called the police when he heard there was an investigation, turned himself in, cooperated with the investigation, went into custody, hasn't been a problem while he's in custody," Breiner said. "And he's done what any other citizen would normally would do which is they apply for release pending trial."

Plourde could be released from Oahu Community Correctional Center as soon as tomorrow. But Breiner said it's taking some time to set up a landline telephone for electronic monitoring of his client in his urban Honolulu home.

Plourde has been indicted on seven counts of sexual assault, charged with having sexual contact on several occasions with the girl who was at the time just two months shy of the age of consent in Hawaii, which is 16.

His trial is set for the week of Oct. 21.

