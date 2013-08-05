EXCLUSIVE: Mother hopes her son's Oahu murder will be solved after 7 years

The mother of a California man who was gunned down and killed near Chinatown seven years ago said Monday that the Honolulu Police Department has not done enough to find her son's killer, a charge the police department denied.

Just before midnight Saturday, July 1, 2006, two men shot to death a 24-year-old man outside Chinatown, at the corner of Nuuanu Avenue and Kukui Street.

Police said someone killed Daniel Trulove after he and his brother David had some kind of interaction with a prostitute, outside the Kukui Plaza residential high rise.

"You know it's been a travesty what happened to my brother considering the fact that my brother was accused of being a notorious pimp as well as myself was totally false," said David Trulove back in 2006.

At the time, David Trulove denied speculation they were pimps involved in a dispute over prostitutes' territory.

Monday, Cheryl Trulove, the victim's mother, spoke to Hawaii News Now from Oakland, California. She said Honolulu police never took the case seriously.

"That they were, in effect, blaming my son for his own death, was disturbing, to say the least," Cheryl Trulove said. "They didn't have weapons on them, OK? Now, if they were supposed to be these high-powered pimps, right, and these high-powered drug dealers, right, how come they didn't have weapons?"

Cheryl Trulove claimed her sons were on Oahu from California to record a CD and weren't involved in anything illegal. She wants HPD to revisit the case, which never resulted in any arrests or charges.

"I'm asking them to do something about this. I'm asking them why it's taken seven years for them to even open a case into my son's murder," Cheryl Trulove said.

Police source said the case was difficult to pursue because the surviving brother -- David -- and other witnesses were not very cooperative.

Detectives said prostitutes and people involved in the drug trade are often reluctant to speak to police for obvious reasons and even law-abiding citizens are scared about retaliation by the killers and don't reveal much.

"It's so traumatizing, I don't want nobody else's family to go through this. These people need to pay for what they did," Cheryl Trulove said.

HPD released a statement that said, "In this case, investigators conducted many interviews but were unable to make an arrest. Like many cases, this case depends on witnesses coming forward and cooperating with investigators."

Police sources said Homicide Lieutenant Bill Kato who tried to solve the case has retired since the murder seven years ago, taking with him valuable, detailed background knowledge.

HPD said the case is still open and there is no statute of limitations for murder. Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact police.

Follow Hawaii News Now Investigates:

Copyright 2013 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.