Polo Match held to honor Military

Polo season came to an end on the North Shore, but it's in full swing in Waimanalo.

It's a match celebrating the spirited competition between soldiers and Marines, and in past years, the friendly competition was played on the grounds of the historic Palm Circle at Fort Shafter.

And this Sunday a thrilling game will take over the field in Waimanalo where the Army will face off against the Marines.

Allen Hoe, a Vietnam veteran and player on Army Polo Hawaii, says there's a lot of history that demonstrates the early roots of polo being used to prepare soldiers for battle.

"This weekend's match is basically to celebrate the relationship that the soldiers have with marines," said Allen Hoe, Army Polo Hawaii.

"About a 100 years ago horses were replaced by machines and tanks and so today what we are trying to do is kind of regenerate the spirit and the interest in the history of polo and its history with relationship with soldiers," said Hoe.

The Army Polo Program and this Military Appreciation Match is a personal cause for this veteran and father who's oldest son paid the ultimate sacrifice in Iraq in 2005.

"This is my hero, my son, first lieutenant Nainoa Hoe," said Hoe. "It has been nearly 9 years, I do not leave the house without wearing his button, so he hangs out with dad everyday."

And he celebrates his son's life on the polo field, a special place for both of them.

"He was just so proud carrying dad's mallet and dad's helmet and stuff," said Hoe.

This is one of the ways Hoe and his fellow players honor those who serve our country, and they're inviting military members & civilians to come this Sunday afternoon to show appreciation to our men and women in uniform.

"If you are in the military, the Guard, the Reserve, if you are active duty or retired; you get in the gate free by just showing your ID, said Hoe.

Gates open at one o'clock and the match begins at three.

