UH Regents elect new chair

The University of Hawaii Board of Regents unanimously elected John Holtzman as their new chairman Thursday morning, replacing Eric Martinson, whose term as chair concludes this month.

When Martinson congratulated Holzman after the vote, Holtzman said, "I hope so," prompting laughter from his 14 regent colleagues.

Holzman is a regent representing Oahu whose term expires in 2014.

He has served as the chairman of the regents' committee charged with finding a replacement for UH President MRC Greenwood, who is stepping down at the end of August.

According to his biography on the UH Board of Regents Web site, Holzman is a retired diplomat with extensive experience in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions. He served as charge d'affaires in Pakistan, ambassador to Bangladesh and foreign policy advisor at U.S. Pacific Command and at U.S. Central Command.

He volunteers as a senior mediator at the Mediation Center of the Pacific in Honolulu.

Holzman grew up in Honolulu and graduated from Kalani High School. He holds an undergraduate degree from the Georgetown University School of Foreign Service and a graduate degree from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.

Martinson, who Holzman replaced, is senior vice president, endowment and chief investment officer of The Queen's Health Systems and president of Queen Emma Land Company.

Copyright 2013 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.