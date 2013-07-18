UH Regents still deciding on interim president

The University of Hawaii Board of Regents went behind closed doors Thursday to discuss who will become the university's interim president once MRC Greenwood steps down from the post, but did not make a final decision. Sources told Hawaii News Now that John Morton, a longtime UH executive, was the leading candidate.

UH Regents Chair John Holzman said the board is "close" to deciding on an interim candidate. He said they performed "vetting" of the candidate in their executive session portion of their monthly meeting Thursday that was closed to the public. He said the regents will decide shortly on the candidate and is planning a special meeting July 30 for a vote on the interim UH leader.

Morton is currently UH's vice president for community colleges. He became chancellor of Kapiolani Community College in 1984 and served in that role for more than 20 years before being elevated to his current position. Before going to KCC, he was dean of instruction at Leeward Community College. He started his UH career at LCC as a faculty member teaching chemistry and political science.

A task group of three members of the UH Board of Regents was expected to recommend Morton for the temporary job during the meeting, a source said.

Other interim president candidates with university ties include: