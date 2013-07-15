American Heart Association Heart Walk

Since Democrats uniformly oppose the effort, McConnell needs the votes of 50 of the 52 GOP senators to prevail.More >>
Since Democrats uniformly oppose the effort, McConnell needs the votes of 50 of the 52 GOP senators to prevail.More >>
President Donald Trump arrived in Paris Thursday hoping to convince wary European allies that the door to working closely with his administration is not closed, despite diverging policy views on a number of key issues.More >>
President Donald Trump arrived in Paris Thursday hoping to convince wary European allies that the door to working closely with his administration is not closed, despite diverging policy views on a number of key issues.More >>
Forecasters are keeping a close eye on a new tropical storm in the East Pacific that has the potential to impact the Hawaiian islands.More >>
Forecasters are keeping a close eye on a new tropical storm in the East Pacific that has the potential to impact the Hawaiian islands.More >>
When the nominees are announced Thursday in Los Angeles, NBC's "This is Us" has a chance to show network dramas can be Emmy worthy.More >>
When the nominees are announced Thursday in Los Angeles, NBC's "This is Us" has a chance to show network dramas can be Emmy worthy.More >>