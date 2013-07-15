American Heart Association Heart Walk

Join thousands of walkers as they step out to have fun, get inspired, & support a meaningful cause!

Register your family for the 2017 Oahu Heart & Stroke Walk and help fight the nation's leading health threats - heart disease and stroke.

Event Information

When: Saturday, August 12, 2017

Where: Kapiolani Park

Check-in at 6:30am; Walk begins at 7:00am

4.5 Mile Walk & 1 Mile Survivor Route



Why Walk?

All proceeds from the Oahu Heart Walk benefit the American Heart Association of Hawaii's research, education, health advocacy and community services programs. The American Heart Association is the nation's largest voluntary health organization dedicated to building healthier lives, free of heart disease and stroke.



For more information and to register, click here.

