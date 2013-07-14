American Heart Association Heart Walk

Join the Heart Walk on Saturday, August 12 at Kapiolani Park.
All proceeds from the Oahu Heart Walk benefit the American Heart Association of Hawaii's research, education, health advocacy and community services programs. The American Heart Association is the nation's largest voluntary health organization dedicated to building healthier lives, free of heart disease and stroke.
Check-In: 6:30 AM
Walk Starts: 7:00 AM
Length of Walk: 4.5 Mile Walk and 1 Mile Survivor Route
For more information or to donate, go to www.oahuheartwalk.org.
