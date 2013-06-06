UH Board of Regents appoints presidential selection committee

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -
The
University of Hawaii Board of Regents Thursday voted unanimously to appoint a
presidential selection committee to begin looking for a replacement for UH
President MRC Greenwood, who plans to step down on Aug. 31.
The
committee will be chaired by Regent John Holzman, a retired diplomat.
A regents
task group of three members, also chaired by Holzman, plans to put together a
list of two or three people to chose from to appoint an interim president.
"The
primary focus (for an interim UH president search) will be to look internally
because that makes the most sense. But I
would hate to exclude the rest of the world," Holzman said.
Former
Regents Vice Chair Dennis Hirota urged the board to appoint an outside leader
to lead the university while a search is under way for a permanent president.
"I
believe the Board of Regents should consider using this transition period to
identify and engage a seasoned transitional executive who brings fresh and
objective perspectives and is willing to implement needed organizational
changes prior to the arrival of the new CEO," Hirota wrote in testimony
submitted to the board.
UH's
chief academic officer Linda Johnsrud is considered by many people to be the
leading contender to become interim president of UH during a search for a
permanent president. Johnsrud, who is
second in line to the UH president, became the school's Vice President for
academic affairs and provost in 2005.
During
the 2013 legislative session, Johnsrud often represented UH before State House
and Senate committees, because Greenwood did not appear before lawmakers as
often as she had in years past.
Greenwood had come under criticism from legislators and members of the
public for her handling of the UH's failed Stevie Wonder concert and its
aftermath.
In the
session that concluded this spring, lawmakers refused to fund $23 million in UH
faculty raises and also chopped $7 million in general fund money from the
budget of its flagship Manoa campus, saying the school could use its increasing
tuition funds to make up the difference.
Legislators also removed the UH president's power to serve as chief
procurement officer in charge of university construction projects and passed a
law to assure its president could no longer serve as the head of the board that
oversees the Research Corporation of the University of Hawaii.
If UH
launches a national search for Greenwood's successor, experts familiar with
university president searches said it's unlikely UH would be able to select a
permanent president by Sept. 1, when Greenwood leaves. That's because when she was hired in May
2009, a UH presidential selection committee took seven months to solicit input
from the community and then identify and review a wide range of candidates.
The
committee began its search in October 2008, conducting in-person interviews
with three search firms. UH received 90 nominations and 78 applications for the
president's job, eventually inviting 14 candidates for in-person interviews,
according to a UH Regents report on the search process.
Three of
the 14 candidates were Hawaii residents, while the other candidates were from
California, Colorado., Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, Tennessee
and New York.
The
committee narrowed finalists down to three people. Two of the finalists withdrew from
consideration, leaving only Greenwood in the running. Sources said a slim
majority vote of the Regents, 8 to 7, voted not to re-open the search to bring
in more candidates for the job. The
regents unanimously selected Greenwood and she took office as UH's 14 president
and its first woman at the helm.
