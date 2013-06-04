7-Eleven Instagram Contest - Official Promotion Rules

Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by 7-ELEVEN HAWAII, KHNL-TV. The promotion begins June 3, 2013 and ends on June 30, 2013 at 11:59pm. Entries must be received by 11:59pm on Sunday, June 30, 2013. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.



Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter or win. Employees and immediate family members of employees of 7-Eleven Hawaii, Raycom Media, KGMB-TV, KHNL-TV, and participating companies and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion. You may submit more than one entry (photo).



How to Enter. Beginning on June 3rd, 2013, take a photo of 7-Eleven Hawaii's Product of the Week and share the photo on Instagram using the hashtag #H711. By using the hashtag #H711 you will be automatically entered into the contest. Instagram accounts that are set to 'PRIVATE' will NOT be able to participate as their photos will not be available for review. You may confirm that your photo has been entered by visiting either 7-Eleven Hawaii's or Hawaii News Now's Facebook page and clicking on the Instagram Contest Tab to see the gallery. You may also click here to view the entire gallery. Entries must be received by 11:59 pm, June 30th, 2013 in order to qualify. All entries become the property of Sponsors, and Sponsors reserve the right to use any information submitted by entrants.



Entries must include the hashtag '#H711' in order to qualify, and will be void if they are, in whole or in part, incomplete, illegible, damaged, irregular, counterfeit, altered, or obtained through theft or fraud. No mechanically reproduced, software-generated or other automated multiple entries are permitted. Sponsors are not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsors, telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction. For online entries, the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An "authorized account holder" shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with a winning entry.



Entrants agree not to upload, post or transmit any materials which contain any computer viruses, Easter eggs, worms, Trojan Horses or other harmful component or programming routines that are intended to damage, detrimentally interfere with, surreptitiously intercept or expropriate any system, data or personal information. Any attempt to deliberately damage any web site or undermine the operation of the promotion is a violation of criminal and civil laws, and Sponsors reserve the right to seek damages from any person who makes such attempt(s).



Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted by an individual or the authorized account holder of an e-mail address shall be determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion, and Sponsors reserve the right to disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the promotion.



Prize(s). Winner will receive (1) 16gb iPad Mini ($329 value).



How the Prizes are Awarded. Winning photo(s) will be tagged on Instagram and winner will be contacted by someone from Hawaii News Now with their name/photo being announced on 7-Eleven Hawaii's and Hawaii News Now's Facebook page.