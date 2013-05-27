Aloun Farms Ewa Sweet Onion Contest

4. PRIZES: One (1) winner will receive: (a) a 3-day/2-night trip to Las Vegas, Nevada for two people, consisting of roundtrip economy airfare to Las Vegas, Nevada from the Honolulu international airport and lodging in Las Vegas for 2 nights (based on double occupancy) . Ground transportation (rental car) in Las Vegas will be provided and all additional surcharges and insurance are the responsibility of the contest winner. Aloun Farms will also provide a personal tour of Aloun Farms. Transportation to Aloun Farms is the responsibility of the contest winner. Aloun Farms shall have no other obligation to substitute the airfare portion of the prize.) Transfers to and from the Departure Airport are not included; transfers to and from the airport in Las Vegas are not included. If an overnight stay in a connecting or stop-over city is necessitated due to a connecting flight or a delayed/cancelled flight, hotel accommodations (based on double occupancy) in connecting or stop-over city and ground transportation to and from the airport in the connecting/stop-over city are not included and are the sole responsibility of the contest winner. Applicable federal taxes on prize components, hotel taxes, airport and departure taxes and other flight-related fees and charges are included. However, the prize does not include meals, insurance (travel, health, accident and other), any personal items (e.g. phone calls, laundry, etc.), alcoholic or other beverages, gratuities, transportation to and from airports or between other points (except as expressly set out above), or other incidentals relating to the trip. Winner and his/her travel companion are responsible for arranging appropriate insurance (travel, health, accident, etc.) for themselves. The trip must be taken on dates to be confirmed by Aloun Farms, Inc. (though Aloun Farms, Inc. will consult with the Winner regarding such dates, the ultimate decision shall be made in the sole discretion of Aloun Farms, Inc.). If Winner cannot travel on such dates, he/she forfeits the prize and an alternate Winner will be selected. Travel companion must be over the age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence (unless Winner is the parent or legal guardian of travel companion, in which event travel companion may be a minor), and a resident of Hawaii. The duration of the trip cannot be extended, unless agreed to by Aloun Farms, Inc. in writing and all additional costs are the responsibility of the winner. The prize is not transferable or convertible to cash (except at Aloun Farms, Inc.'s sole discretion) and must be accepted as awarded. Travel and accommodations will be arranged by Aloun Farms, Inc. Approximate retail value of prize varies depending on such factors as where Winner resides and whether a stay in a connecting city is necessitated; estimated value for this prize is U.S. $2,000-3,000. Prize must be used by December 31st, 2013, unless otherwise agreed to by Aloun Farms in writing. All federal, state and local taxes are the sole responsibility of the Winners, except as expressly provided in these rules.