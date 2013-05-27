ALOUN FARMS 2013 EWA SWEET ONION CONTEST OFFICIAL RULES
1. NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. ALL U.S. AND FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.
2. HOW TO ENTER: To participate in Aloun Farms Ewa Sweet Onion Contest, visit the website of Aloun Farms, Inc. at www.alounfarms.com and submit the required information on the official entry form on the website. Only one entry per person is allowed. In order to participate and win you must fill out all of the required information. This Contest will begin May 20th, 2013 and will end on June 8th, 2013, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific. All online entries must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. Pacific, June 8th, 2013. Aloun Farms, Inc. is not responsible for late, lost or misdirected entries, or for technical, hardware, software or telephone malfunctions of any kind, lost or unfavorable network connections, failed, incorrect, incomplete, inaccurate, garbled or delayed electronic communications caused by the sender or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in this promotion which may limit the ability to participate or by any human error which may occur in the processing of the entries in this promotion or otherwise.
3. ELIGIBILITY: This Contest is open to the state of Hawaii residents only. Participants must be at least 18 years old. The following are not eligible to enter: (I) employees, partners, directors, officers, agents and representatives of Aloun Farms, residents of Hawaii or Alaska, the United States Department of Agriculture,; (II) members of the judging panel; members of the immediate families of those in (I) and (II) and persons with whom those in (I) and (II) and are domiciled. The term "immediate families" includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, and grandchildren. Professional chefs, home economists, food editors and/or caterers are not eligible to enter.
4. PRIZES: One (1) winner will receive: (a) a 3-day/2-night trip to Las Vegas, Nevada for two people, consisting of roundtrip economy airfare to Las Vegas, Nevada from the Honolulu international airport and lodging in Las Vegas for 2 nights (based on double occupancy) . Ground transportation (rental car) in Las Vegas will be provided and all additional surcharges and insurance are the responsibility of the contest winner. Aloun Farms will also provide a personal tour of Aloun Farms. Transportation to Aloun Farms is the responsibility of the contest winner. Aloun Farms shall have no other obligation to substitute the airfare portion of the prize.) Transfers to and from the Departure Airport are not included; transfers to and from the airport in Las Vegas are not included. If an overnight stay in a connecting or stop-over city is necessitated due to a connecting flight or a delayed/cancelled flight, hotel accommodations (based on double occupancy) in connecting or stop-over city and ground transportation to and from the airport in the connecting/stop-over city are not included and are the sole responsibility of the contest winner. Applicable federal taxes on prize components, hotel taxes, airport and departure taxes and other flight-related fees and charges are included. However, the prize does not include meals, insurance (travel, health, accident and other), any personal items (e.g. phone calls, laundry, etc.), alcoholic or other beverages, gratuities, transportation to and from airports or between other points (except as expressly set out above), or other incidentals relating to the trip. Winner and his/her travel companion are responsible for arranging appropriate insurance (travel, health, accident, etc.) for themselves. The trip must be taken on dates to be confirmed by Aloun Farms, Inc. (though Aloun Farms, Inc. will consult with the Winner regarding such dates, the ultimate decision shall be made in the sole discretion of Aloun Farms, Inc.). If Winner cannot travel on such dates, he/she forfeits the prize and an alternate Winner will be selected. Travel companion must be over the age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence (unless Winner is the parent or legal guardian of travel companion, in which event travel companion may be a minor), and a resident of Hawaii. The duration of the trip cannot be extended, unless agreed to by Aloun Farms, Inc. in writing and all additional costs are the responsibility of the winner. The prize is not transferable or convertible to cash (except at Aloun Farms, Inc.'s sole discretion) and must be accepted as awarded. Travel and accommodations will be arranged by Aloun Farms, Inc. Approximate retail value of prize varies depending on such factors as where Winner resides and whether a stay in a connecting city is necessitated; estimated value for this prize is U.S. $2,000-3,000. Prize must be used by December 31st, 2013, unless otherwise agreed to by Aloun Farms in writing. All federal, state and local taxes are the sole responsibility of the Winners, except as expressly provided in these rules.
5. ODDS: The odds of winning a prize depend on the number of eligible entries in the Contest. Any number of eligible people can enter this Contest. There is only one (1) prize available to be won, described above. Prize will be awarded in the manner described in these rules. For greater certainty, an entrant cannot win more than one prize.
6. Winner Selection: All entries submitted will be screened by Aloun Farms, Inc. for compliance rules. Those entries not meeting the Contest rules will be disqualified without further notice. Each time entry is submitted correctly, the entrant's name will be placed in the random drawing for the prize. All entrants will be considered for the prize. Participants are limited to one contest submission per person. The winning entry will be randomly selected. By entering, participants agree that the decisions of Aloun Farms, Inc. with respect to the selection of the Winners and in regard to all matters relating to this Contest (including, without limitation, regarding eligibility) shall be final and binding on all participants.
7. WINNER NOTIFICATION AND ACCEPTANCE: Selected entrants will be notified by telephone or e-mail on June 14th, 2013 at approximately noon (Pacific). If a selected entrant cannot be reached within 10 days following June 14th, 2013 he/she will forfeit any right to a prize. A new name will be drawn and the prize may be awarded to another entrant. The winner's name and his/her city/town will also be posted on the Aloun Farms website atwww.alounfarms.com on June 14th, 2013 at approximately 12 noon (Pacific), and will remain so posted for a minimum of 10 days. The winner may also be obtained by sending a request for such list with a self-addressed, stamped (postage-paid) envelope to Aloun Farms Ewa Sweet Onion Contest, 91-1440 Farrington Hwy., Honolulu, Hawaii 96707. A Winner may waive his or her right to receive a prize. Prize is non-assignable and non-transferable. No substitutions allowed, except as stated herein. Aloun Farms reserves the right to substitute all or part of a prize with one of equal or greater value. Except as expressly provided otherwise in these rules, the Winners are solely responsible for the reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. As a condition of receiving a prize, each Winner will be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, liability and publicity release and indemnity, in the form required by Aloun Farms, Inc., which must be signed and returned prior to the winner claiming his/her prize. Winner's travel companions (and/or a parent/legal guardian, if travel companion is a minor) will also be required to sign a liability release, in the form required by Aloun Farms, which must be signed and returned prior to Winner claiming his/her prize. A Winner's signed affidavit of eligibility, liability and publicity release and indemnity, and travel companion(s)' signed liability releases, must be received by Aloun Farms Marketing Department within 14 days of the date on which it is delivered to Winner for signature. (Travel companions' releases will be delivered to Winner.) Failure to sign the foregoing (or to return them within the specified time period), or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may, at the sole discretion of Committee result in Winner's disqualification and the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize. Aloun Farms, Inc. will arrange for delivery of prizes to Winners.
8. PARTICIPATION: Participation in the Contest constitutes an agreement by each participant to comply with these Official Rules. Aloun Farms, Inc. reserves the right to cancel or modify the Competition (with or without awarding any of the prizes) if it determines, in its sole discretion, that fraud or technical failures or other difficulties or errors have destroyed the integrity of the Competition or rendered the contest incapable of being conducted as planned. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, Aloun Farms, Inc. reserves the right in its sole discretion to cancel, terminate or suspend the online portion of the promotion should an unauthorized intervention or other cause beyond the control of Aloun Farms, Inc. affect the administration or proper conduct of the promotion.
9. CONSTRUCTION: Subject to applicable law, all issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of the Participant and Aloun Farms, Inc. in connection with the Competition, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of Hawaii and the laws of the United States applicable therein, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions (whether of the State of Hawaii, or any other jurisdiction) that would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the State of Hawaii, and participants irrevocably submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of Hawaii with respect to any matter arising hereunder or related hereto. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable or illegal, these rules shall otherwise remain in effect and be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or illegal provision were not contained herein.
10. GENERAL RELEASE: By entering the Competition, participants release (I) Aloun Farms, Inc. and each of their respective parents and affiliated entities (including all of their respective successors and assigns), and (II) the directors, officers, employees, representatives and agents of those in (I) (collectively, the "Releasees") from, and waive, any liability whatsoever for any claims, costs, injuries, losses, or damages of any kind (including cost and expenses related thereto) arising out of or in connection with the Competition, the acceptance, possession, or use of any prize, and/or the Authorized Acts defined below (including, without limitation, claims, costs, injuries, losses and damages related to personal injuries, death, damage to, loss or destruction of property, rights of publicity or privacy, intellectual property, defamation, or portrayal in a false light). Participants agree that they will not make any claims against the Releasees or any claim against any third party which may result in a claim against any of the Releasees in respect of any matter in any way relating to this Competition or the prizes or the Authorized Acts.
11. By participating, each participant grants Aloun Farms, Inc. (including its successors and assigns) the non-exclusive right, license and authorization to reproduce, hold, use, disclose, distribute, broadcast, publish, exhibit, publicly present or perform, communicate to the public by telecommunication, and/or promote in any manner whatsoever, including licensing or authorizing others to do so, his/her name, city/town and state of residence, the fact that he/she submitted an entry in this Contest and/or, if he/she is a Winner of this Contest, his/her photograph/likeness and/or the fact that he/she is a Winner of this Contest (collectively, the "Information"), in and in connection with any publicity, advertising or promotion of any nature, and in any manner or media (including, without limitation, on the Aloun Farm's website and in advertising and promotional materials prepared by or on behalf of Aloun Farms), relating to Ewa Sweet Onions, Aloun Farms/or this Competition or similar competitions that may be conducted in the future by or on behalf of Aloun Farms, without compensation, except where prohibited by law. (For greater certainty, the Information does not include a participant's full mailing address, e-mail address and phone number.) The foregoing are collectively referred to as the "Authorized Acts". Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, each participant grants the Committee the right to edit, amend, modify or alter the Information in connection with the Authorized Acts, and such editing, amending, modifying and altering forms part of the Authorized Acts. Each participant agrees to indemnify and hold harmless the Releasees from and against any and all claims and liability that may arise from the Authorized Acts. Each entrant acknowledges and agrees that he or she shall have no right of inspection or approval, no claim to any compensation, and no claim arising out of the Authorized Acts.
12. This Contest is sponsored and conducted by Aloun Farms, Inc, 91-1440 Farrington Highway, Kapolei, HI 96707. The Contest is promoted by Aloun Farms, Inc. Neither Aloun Farms, Inc. nor Trader Joe's are responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in the Competition materials. If you have any questions regarding this Competition, please contact Aloun Farms at (808)677-9516.
13. A copy of these Rules is available at www.alounfarms.com or by sending a written request for same, together with a self-addressed, stamped (postage-paid) envelope, to the Aloun Farms Ewa Sweet Onion Contest, 91-1440 Farrington Highway, Kapolei, HI 96707.
14. PRIVACY: The personal information you are providing in connection with participating in this Competition is being and may be collected, held and used by the Aloun Farms Marketing department on behalf of Aloun Farms, and/or any of their respective third party service providers (including advertising and promotional agencies) and/or, as applicable, any media, and disclosed between any of them, for purposes of (I) administering this Competition, the awarding and delivery of prizes, and announcing the Winners in the manner set out above in paragraph 8 (including sending a list of Winners to those who request it); (II) the Authorized Acts (defined above in paragraph 12); and (III) if you agreed on your entry form to receive promotional materials relating to Ewa Sweet Onions and/or Aloun Farms, Inc., for purposes of sending you such materials.