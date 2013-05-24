United plane suffers hydraulic failure in Lihue

About 180 passengers on a United Airlines flight from San Francisco had to wait about 40 minutes after landing at Lihue Airport Friday because of hydraulic failure on the aircraft.

An FAA spokesman said the pilot did not declare an emergency and no one was ever in danger.

United flight 609 arrived in Lihue about 1 p.m. Friday and as the plane was taxiing to the gate, the captain reported the plane's hydraulic system had gone down, the FAA said.

The plane remained on the runway for about 35 to 40 minutes before a United Airlines maintenance tug towed the plane to the gate.

"I saw the plane land and then it just went all the way down to the end of the runway and then it just sat there and then continued to sit there for at least, close to an hour, almost," said John Marnell, a passenger on a Hawaiian Airlines plane who saw the United plane sitting on the tarmac. "I'm a commercial pilot, but not with an airline, so I knew that normally he wouldn't just be sitting there, so I knew something was up with the plane."

An FAA spokesman said no flights were diverted at Lihue Airport because of the incident. A United spokeswoman said no one was injured.

The plane was scheduled to undergo repairs and was expected to fly back to California Friday night, the United spokeswoman said.

