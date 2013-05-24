Summer Educational Fun at Sea Life Park for Keiki

Sea Life Park is taking the classroom outside with some summer programs as long as six weeks for keiki in kindergarten to 6th grade.

"We have a program that we partnered with 'Kamaaina Kids,' where the kids can come in one week camps, where they get a chance to see almost every animal park penguins, sea lions, dolphins, rays, and at the very end they get the opportunity to get nose to nose with the dolphin," said Jeff Pawloski, the curator at Sea Life Park.

"It is a lot of fun, it is going to be full packed and we will be running around in the water," said Christina Leos, Sea Life Park Educator.

A two week Marine Biology Camp is geared for middle school students who are interested in getting a little hands on learning experience in the ocean that may make an impact in their long-term future and education.

"Those are for kids a little bit older that may be thinking about doing this for the future," said Leos. "(Perhaps during) college studying Marine Biology."

"You get to touch them, feel them, and it helps bridge that gap between what you are reading in the book and seeing in the wild," said Pawloski.

A 10-day Sea Turtle Conservation Research Program allows keiki to become familiar with one of the most precious native Hawaiian species on display at Sea Life Park.

"We are very fortunate to have a breeding program of green sea turtles. it is the only one that we are aware of in the United States," said Pawloski. "We let the children have the opportunity to see little hatchings."

Sea Life Park not only offers programs for keiki, it is also a member of the alliance of marine mammal parks and aquariums.

